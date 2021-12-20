Man charged in West Elsdon carjacking

article

A man was arrested Sunday in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery this September in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

Manuel Vega, 25, was identified by police as one of the suspects who carjacked and robbed a 37-year-old man at gunpoint on Sept. 12 in the 5800 block of South Pulaski Road, police said.

Vega was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm and one citation of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, police said.

He is due in bond court on Monday.

