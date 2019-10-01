Man charged with attempted murder in Evanston brick beating

article

A Rogers Park man has been charged with trying to beat another man to death with a brick last week in north suburban Evanston.

Kevin Jones, 35, is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, all felonies, according to a statement from Evanston police.

The attack happened bout 2:50 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 700 block of West Howard Street, police said. A 23-year-old man was walking west when Jones walked up with a brick and “attacked without apparent provocation.”

He hit the man in the head with the brick multiple times before running away, police said. The victim was critically injured and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was stabilized.

Officers found Jones on Howard west of Ridge Avenue and took him into custody, police said.

Jones remains held without bail at the Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for Oct. 16 in Skokie.