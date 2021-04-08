Man charged with attempted murder in shooting in Altgeld Gardens

article

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting March 22 in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

Police charged Jaquan Scullark, of Roseland, was charged with a felony count of attempted first-degree murder and a felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.

Scullark was arrested about 2:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East 87th Street, after he was identified as the person who allegedly fired shots injuring a 32-year-old woman March 22, in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue, police said.

He is due in bond court Thursday.

