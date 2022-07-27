Man charged with attempted murder in South Chicago shooting

article

A man was charged in the shooting of another man last May in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Reggie Dugar, 41, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 32-year-old man on May 22 in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue, according to police.

Dugar, of West Garfield Park, was arrested Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, police said.

He was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Dugar is due in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.