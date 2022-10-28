Man charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old woman

A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly gunning down a 25-year-old woman on the city's South Side.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West 82nd Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

According to police, 45-year-old Eugene Arnold III was arrested on Wednesday after he fatally shot the female victim just hours earlier.

Eugene Arnold III | Chicago Police Department

Arnold was charged with first-degree murder. He's due in bond court on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.