Man charged with having gun inside Chicago Auto Show
CHICAGO - A man was arrested for allegedly having a loaded gun with a silencer inside the Chicago Auto Show.
Video of Sunday’s arrest was posted to Twitter. The uploader says the incident happened just before 6 p.m.
Police say 22-year-old Oscar Luiz was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for having a loaded gun in a public place, and possession of a laser sight and silencer.
He was due in bond court on Monday.
No further information was immediately available.