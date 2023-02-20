Man charged with having gun inside Chicago Auto Show

A man was arrested for allegedly having a loaded gun with a silencer inside the Chicago Auto Show.

Video of Sunday’s arrest was posted to Twitter. The uploader says the incident happened just before 6 p.m.

Police say 22-year-old Oscar Luiz was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for having a loaded gun in a public place, and possession of a laser sight and silencer.

He was due in bond court on Monday.

No further information was immediately available.