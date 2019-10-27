Man charged with hitting CPD officer with car while fleeing Fernwood traffic stop

article

Criminal charges have been filed against a man accused of hitting a Chicago police officer with a car Friday while fleeing a traffic stop in Fernwood on the Far South Side.

Jevon Standbak, 31, is charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery to a peace officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing, according to Chicago police. He was also issued traffic citations for having tinted windows, failure to stop at a signal and not wearing a seatbelt.

Officers pulled Standbak over in a Chevrolet Impala at 1:52 a.m. Friday after “observing minor traffic violations” in the 700 block of West 103rd Street, police said. While talking to officers, he put the car into reverse, hit one of the officers and drove away.

The officer felt pain in his shoulder and neck but refused medical treatment, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Police pursued the Impala until it crashed into the vacuum area of a gas station in the 7900 block of South State Street in Chatham, police said. Standbak got out and tried to run, but was caught after a brief foot chase and arrested in the 7800 block of South Wabash Avenue.

A handgun was recovered inside the Impala, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Judge John F. Lyke Jr. set Standbak’s bail at $30,000 during a hearing Saturday, according to Cook County court records. He was released on electronic monitoring after posting bond. His next court date was set for Nov. 1.

Standbak was charged in 2013 with illegally selling guns, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He was charged at the time under the name “Jevon Standback,” according to the sheriff’s office and court records.

He was found guilty in the case in 2014 and sentenced to 24 months of probation, according to court records.