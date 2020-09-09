Man charged with illegal gun possession after Elgin traffic stop

article

A man is facing felony weapons charges after a traffic stop Monday in northwest suburban Elgin.

James T. Hill-Beasley, 25, was taken into custody after Elgin police pulled a vehicle over over for an alleged traffic violation about 9 p.m. near Chicago Street and Clifton Avenue, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

During the stop, officers found a loaded Glock handgun on the floor near where Hill-Beasley was sitting in the rear passenger seat, prosecutors said. He is not legally eligible to possess a gun or a FOID card.

Hill-Beasley, who lives in Carpentersville, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID or concealed carry license, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

His bail was set at $50,000 during a hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said. He is due back in court on Sept. 16.