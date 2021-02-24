Man charged with misdemeanor in Grand Crossing domestic shooting

An Englewood man was charged with a misdemeanor in connection with a domestic-related shooting Tuesday in Grand Crossing.

Untturell Street, 30, was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery after allegedly shooting a woman who wrestled a gun away from him Tuesday in the 7800 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police said.

The pair were fighting inside a home when Street pulled out a gun and fired shots at the woman, striking her multiple times in the head and face, according to police.

The woman wrestled the gun away from him and shot him in the leg, police said. He took the gun back before leaving the scene.

The woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment, police said. He later appeared at the same hospital and was taken into custody.

Street appeared in domestic violence court Wednesday and was released on an unspecified bond, court records show.