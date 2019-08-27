Man charged with robbing, punching autistic man in Chicago

article

A man has been charged with robbing and punching an autistic man in Rogers Park on the North Side after he was identified as a suspect while in custody for car theft.

Michael Williams, 18, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Rogers Park and fled from officers into north suburban Evanston, according to Chicago police.

That day, someone called police about 3:30 p.m. and reported three people breaking into cars near the corner of Jarvis and Seeley avenues, police said.

Officers responded and allegedly followed Williams to the 200 block of Chicago Avenue in Evanston, where they arrested him without incident, police said.

While in custody, Williams was identified as the person who allegedly beat up and robbed a man on Aug 22 in Rogers Park, police said. A police source said the victim of the attack was autistic.

Williams allegedly approached the 29-year-old about 12:55 p.m. in the 7200 block of North Damen Avenue, punched him multiple times in the face and left with his personal belongings, police said.

He appeared for a bail hearing Tuesday on charges of felony robbery and two counts misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles, according to county records. Williams was ordered held on a $3,000 bail. He will be placed on home electronic monitoring if he posts bond.

Williams' next court date is Sept. 3.