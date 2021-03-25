Man charged with shooting last year in Washington Park: police

article

A 30-year-old man has been charged with a February 2020 shooting in Washington Park on the South Side.

Aaron Harrington, of Jeffery Manor, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a felony count of aggravated assault with a firearm, and a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, Chicago police said.

About 5:10 a.m. February 22, 2020, a 29-year-old man was walking into a building in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, when another man saw him, pulled out a gun and fired two shots, according to police.

He was hit once in the lower back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Harrington was arrested at his home Tuesday in the 9600 block of South Hoxie Avenue, after being identified by police as the person who allegedly fired shots, police said.

Advertisement

He is due in bond court Thursday.