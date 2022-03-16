Man charged with stabbing good Samaritan who tried to stop him from robbing Chicago gas station

article

A Chicago man is facing charges after attempting to rob a South Side gas station early Tuesday and stabbing a good Samaritan who confronted him.

Rachide Anderson, 33, was accused of trying to rob a gas station around 1:34 a.m. in the 7600 block of South State Street, police said.

When a 27-year-old man confronted him, Anderson began hitting him and stabbed him, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Officers arrested Anderson at the scene.

He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery of a merchant and attempted robbery with a weapon, according to police.

Anderson, of Bronzeville, is due in bond court Wednesday.