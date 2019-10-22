Man charged with threatening to shoot parking ticket writers

A 36-year-old man is facing misdemeanor charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot two city workers who wrote him a parking ticket last week in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Juan Torres was charged with two counts of misdemeanor aggravated assault against a municipal employee, Chicago police said.

Torres, of Gage Park, allegedly threatened to shoot the duo about 9 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 5000 block of South California Avenue, and though he never showed a weapon, he did pick up a piece of concrete and threaten them, police said.

Court information is not available.