A 29-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting early Saturday in Little Village.

He was driving about 12:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Cermak Road when someone inside a passing white-colored SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck on the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.