Man critically wounded in Logan Square drive-by shooting

A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of North California Avenue when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.

The man was struck in the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP