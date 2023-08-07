Man critically wounded trying to confront catalytic converter thieves in McKinley Park

A 35-year-old man was shot and critically wounded while trying to confront thieves who were trying to steal his catalytic converter Monday morning in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

The man was inside his house around 4:39 a.m. when he heard people trying to remove the catalytic converter from his vehicle in the 1700 block of West 34th Street, according to police.

The man approached the suspects who shot at him, striking him in the abdomen, police said. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.