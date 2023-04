A man is dead after a fire erupted at a home in New City Wednesday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street.

The Chicago Fire Department said one man was found in the building and pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The fire started due to the improper use of an electrical cord. There were no smoke alarms heard when CFD responded.

The fire was deemed accidental.