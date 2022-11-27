Man dies after being shot in head while outside on Chicago's West Side

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Around 7:49 p.m., police say the male victim was on the street in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.