Man dies after triple shooting in Austin neighborhood

A man has died after three people were shot last Tuesday in Austin on the West Side.

The trio were in a vehicle about 7:50 p.m. Nov. 3, when someone in another vehicle drove up in the 5200 block of West Madison Street and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Cerron McPeak, 31, man was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died the next day at 3 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Two other men, 27 and 29, were both struck in the thigh and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.