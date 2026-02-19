Yorkville man sentenced to 12 years for sexual assault of minor: officials
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - A Yorkville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault of a minor, according to the Kendall County State's Attorney.
What we know:
Chaske Roskopf, 24, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in October 2025.
In 2022, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed that Roskopf had been sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl by force. The assault continued until the child was approaching 13 years old.
Chaske Roskopf, 24, of Yorkville
According to officials, Roskopf admitted to some of the assaults but only when he himself was a minor. He also admitted the abuse happened at his home.
What's next:
Roskopf must serve 85% of his 12-year sentence before being eligible for release. He must also register as a child sex offender for the rest of his life.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office.