High school student arrested over Alleged school shooting threat in St. John: police

The Brief A Lake Central High School student was arrested for allegedly threatening a school shooting. Police say he made the threat in a bathroom and was identified through hallway video. He was charged with felony intimidation and taken to juvenile detention.



A southern Illinois high school student was arrested after threatening to shoot up a school on Thursday, according to the St. John Police Department.

What we know:

Police were called to Lake Central High School in St. John, Illinois on Thursday by the assistant principal.

According to police, a male juvenile student said that he heard a group of students talking in a school bathroom. During the conversation, one of the students said that he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot up the school tomorrow. The student then allegedly told one student to stay home from school because "you're first."

School officials identified the student by reviewing hallway video.

The student suspect said he made the statements because he was bored.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Lake County Juvenile Center in Crown Point on a felony charge of intimidation to commit a terrorist act in a school.