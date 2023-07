A man exited a CTA train Thursday night with a gunshot wound in his leg.

At about 6:23 p.m., a 37-year-old man exited a southbound CTA Red Line train in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. No offenders are in custody.