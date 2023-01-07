Man fatally shot during gathering inside Englewood home

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Chicago's Englewood area Friday night.

Police say the victim was at a gathering inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street around 9:07 p.m. when a man inside the home shot at the victim once using a handgun.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.