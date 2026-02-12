Chicago weather: Temperatures soar into the 50s just in time for the weekend

High temperatures ranged from mid 30s at the lakefront to near 50 degrees inland on Thursday. Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday looks stunning with sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s. Saturday will be another beautiful day with highs around 50 degrees for Valentine's Day. There is a chance that the far southern sections of Chicagoland could see light rain showers Saturday night, but the bulk of the storm system is expected to pass south of the area.

We get back to seeing sunshine on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s. More clouds will roll in for Monday and Tuesday, but the warmth continues! Highs will be in the 50s through at least Wednesday of next week.