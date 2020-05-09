Man fatally shot in suburban Maywood: police

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday in west suburban Maywood.

About 5:15 p.m. officers responded calls of shots fired in the first block of 21st Avenue and found Lamar Perryman shot multiple times, Maywood police said. An investigation found that Perryman was sitting in a vehicle when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots at him.

He was taken to Loyola University Hospital in Maywood where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Maywood police are investigating the shooting.