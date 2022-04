A man was shot to death in the Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of North LeClaire.

At about 1:21 p.m., the 31-year-old man was on the street when he was shot in the back by an unknown offender.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Chicago police are investigating.