Man fatally shot on Edens Expressway near Elston

All lanes reopened on the northbound Edens Expressway after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened at 12:18 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Elston Avenue, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

The victim was dead at the scene and was not transported to a hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The victim was a 21-year-old man, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released.

All northbound lanes of the Edens were closed at Elston while authorities investigated, but reopened by 3:21 a.m., state police said.