Man fatally shot in Waukegan identified as 60-year-old Zion man

A man who was shot to death last week in north suburban Waukegan has been identified.

Mark Glover, 60, of Zion, died from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in a shooting Friday night, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office.

About 11:45 p.m., Waukegan police and fire officials responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Kayla Lane, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found Glover in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center where he died of his injuries days later, the medical examiner's office said.

An autopsy confirmed Glover died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Waukegan Police Department is still investigating.