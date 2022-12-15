Man fatally struck by SUV on Chicago's West Side

A man was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Around 7:15 p.m., the man walked in front of a Subaru SUV that was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.