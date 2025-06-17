Man fatally struck by vehicle near Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, police say

The Brief A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night on Washington Street near Route 21, just outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Police said the man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was hit; the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating. The victim's identity has not been released, and it is unclear if charges will be filed as the investigation continues.



A man was struck and killed by a car Monday night near Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Washington Street near Route 21, according to Gurnee police.

Officers responding to the scene found the man unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was hit by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Washington Street was closed for about five hours as authorities reconstructed the scene.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been released, pending notification of his next of kin. It also remains unclear whether the driver will face charges.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gurnee Police Department at 847-599-7000, ext. 0.