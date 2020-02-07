Man found dead in Austin house fire: officials

A man was found dead after a fire at a home in Austin Friday on the West Side.

Crews responded just after 7 p.m. to a vacant two-story coach house in the 600 block of North Leclaire Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The fire was located on the second floor, officials said. In a search, authorities found a man about 40 years old who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.