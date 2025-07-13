Man found dead after going into Lake Michigan near Illinois-Wisconsin border

The Brief A man in his 70s was reported missing after going into Lake Michigan near the Illinois-Wisconsin border on Friday. His body was found on Saturday night after crews from multiple agencies were called to look for him. It was unclear why he went into the water.



A man was found dead after going into Lake Michigan on Friday night in northern Lake County near the Wisconsin border.

The Winthrop Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a possible missing person in the water at the North Point Marina around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

What we know:

Investigators were told the man, in his 70s, had entered the water and was last seen on Friday night around 10:30 p.m.

Crews called for extra help from more dive and side-scan sonar technicians, given the complexity of the incident, according to the fire department.

Fire, rescue, and law enforcement officials from Lake, McHenry, and Kenosha counties helped in the search for the man.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, the man was found dead in the water beneath a dock.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly why the man went into the water.

Officials did not identify the man.