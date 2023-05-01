Man found murdered in apartment on Chicago's South Side

A man was found fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon in an Englewood apartment on the South Side.

About 4:35 p.m., Rodney Crowder Sr., 48, was found face-down in a bed with a stab wound to his chest in an apartment in the 6000 block of South Sangamon Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He died from asphyxia, strangulation and a stab wound, according to autopsy reports.

No one was in custody.