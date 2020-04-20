Man found shot dead, rolled up in blanket in Jefferson Park home

Police say there were signs of a break-in at a Jefferson Park home Saturday, where officers found a man fatally shot and wrapped inside a blanket.

The man’s girlfriend called police after she found him unresponsive in a Northwest Side basement in the 6000 block of West Gunnison Street, Chicago police said.

She saw a shattered basement window and the 39-year-old rolled up in a blanket, police said.

Officers arrived about 6:25 p.m and found the man with at least seven gunshots, police said. He was shot twice in his abdomen, and once in his upper arm, flank, lower arm and groin.

Peter Eguia was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said they found 9mm casings and a spent bullet on the floor.

Area North detectives, who are conducting a homicide investigation, are reviewing surveillance video from the apartment building. No arrests have been made.