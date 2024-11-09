Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham: police

A 68-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning on Chicago's South Side.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. in the 8400 block of South May Street.

A witness told police they heard gunshots outside their residence and found the victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is currently in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.