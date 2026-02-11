Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Fire FC unveils new kit, brings back fan favorite theme nights for 2026 season

By
Published  February 11, 2026 11:43am CST
News
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Chicago Fire FC unveiled its refreshed "Forever Red" kit for the 2026 MLS season, featuring a modern take on the club's classic red look. 
    • The team will celebrate the jersey launch Feb. 14 at Drip Collective in West Loop. 
    • Fan-favorite theme nights are returning throughout the 2026.

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC is turning up the heat ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season with the reveal of a new kit, Valentine’s Day pop-up event and themed nights. 

What we know:

The new jersey, created in partnership with MLS and Adidas, updates the Fire’s iconic red design with a knitted collar, red-and-blue sleeve stripes inspired by the Chicago flag, and the phrase "Red ‘Til the End" stamped along the back neckline. 

To celebrate the release, the Fire is hosting a community pop-up event Saturday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Drip Collective, 172 N. Racine Ave. 

The West Loop coffeehouse will transform into a Fire-themed hangout featuring jersey customization, discounted merchandise, a live stream of the team’s preseason match, DJ sets, floral bouquets, heart-shaped Lou Malnati’s pizzas and several giveaways. 

What's next:

Chicago Fire FC soccer stadium project

Chicago Fire FC soccer stadium project

We're getting a look at a brand new professional soccer stadium coming to the the riverfront.

Along with the new look, the Fire also announced the return of popular themed nights for select home matches in 2026. 

  • Feb. 28, 1:30 – Home Opener vs. CF Montreal: Red flag giveaway
  • April 25, 7:30 p.m. – Chicago Sports Night: Banner pennant
  • May 2, 7:30 p.m. – Military and Veterans Appreciation Night: Camo military cap
  • May 9, 1:30 p.m. – Marvel Day: Custom Chicago Fire FC comic
  • May 23, 7:30 p.m. – Soccer Celebration: 3-by-5-foot Fire flag
  • July 16, 7:30 p.m. – Homecoming Red Out: Foam finger
  • Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. – Chicago vs. Miami: Rally towel

More themed nights, including Oktoberfest, Hispanic Heritage Night, an anime-themed match and Fan Appreciation Night will be announced later in the season.

The Source: This article contains information from Chicago Fire FC. 

NewsSportsFireThings to doChicago