Chicago Fire FC unveils new kit, brings back fan favorite theme nights for 2026 season

Chicago Fire FC is turning up the heat ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season with the reveal of a new kit, Valentine’s Day pop-up event and themed nights.

What we know:

The new jersey, created in partnership with MLS and Adidas, updates the Fire’s iconic red design with a knitted collar, red-and-blue sleeve stripes inspired by the Chicago flag, and the phrase "Red ‘Til the End" stamped along the back neckline.

To celebrate the release, the Fire is hosting a community pop-up event Saturday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Drip Collective, 172 N. Racine Ave.

The West Loop coffeehouse will transform into a Fire-themed hangout featuring jersey customization, discounted merchandise, a live stream of the team’s preseason match, DJ sets, floral bouquets, heart-shaped Lou Malnati’s pizzas and several giveaways.

What's next:

Along with the new look, the Fire also announced the return of popular themed nights for select home matches in 2026.

Feb. 28, 1:30 – Home Opener vs. CF Montreal: Red flag giveaway

April 25, 7:30 p.m. – Chicago Sports Night: Banner pennant

May 2, 7:30 p.m. – Military and Veterans Appreciation Night: Camo military cap

May 9, 1:30 p.m. – Marvel Day: Custom Chicago Fire FC comic

May 23, 7:30 p.m. – Soccer Celebration: 3-by-5-foot Fire flag

July 16, 7:30 p.m. – Homecoming Red Out: Foam finger

Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. – Chicago vs. Miami: Rally towel

More themed nights, including Oktoberfest, Hispanic Heritage Night, an anime-themed match and Fan Appreciation Night will be announced later in the season.