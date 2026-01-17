'This is Chicago': Lou Malnati's show off hometown pride before Bears-Rams game

The Brief Lou Malnati’s shared a video showing hometown pride ahead of Sunday’s Bears game against the Los Angeles Rams. In the Instagram post, owner Rick Malnati jokes with a caller requesting a cauliflower-crust pizza, teasing Los Angeles before saying "Bear down." The Chicago Bears are set to face the Rams on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.



Lou Malnati's is showing off its hometown pride ahead of Sunday's Bears game against the Los Angeles Rams.

What we know:

On Instagram, the Chicago-based pizza chain shared a video of their owner, Rick Malnati, answering a phone call to the pizzeria. The caller on the other end of the line seems to want a pizza with cauliflower crust, goat cheese, and kale.

Malnati responds, "This is Chicago. Where are you from, LA?" poking fun at Los Angeles, the hometown of the Rams.

Before hanging up, he declares, "Bear down."

The Chicago Bears are slated to play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.