'This is Chicago': Lou Malnati's show off hometown pride before Bears-Rams game
CHICAGO - Lou Malnati's is showing off its hometown pride ahead of Sunday's Bears game against the Los Angeles Rams.
What we know:
On Instagram, the Chicago-based pizza chain shared a video of their owner, Rick Malnati, answering a phone call to the pizzeria. The caller on the other end of the line seems to want a pizza with cauliflower crust, goat cheese, and kale.
Malnati responds, "This is Chicago. Where are you from, LA?" poking fun at Los Angeles, the hometown of the Rams.
Before hanging up, he declares, "Bear down."
The Chicago Bears are slated to play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Lou Malnati's.