Man found shot to death in Antioch driveway

A man was found fatally shot Wednesday evening in north suburban Antioch.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in a driveway in the 40700 block of North Black Oak Avenue, police said.

William Martys, 59, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

No further information was immediately available.