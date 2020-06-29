Man found shot to death in Humboldt Park home

A man was killed in a shooting Monday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was found inside a home with gunshot wounds to his chin and face at 12:39 a.m. in the 900 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Details about the shooting remain unknown as police have not located any witnesses. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.