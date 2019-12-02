Man found stabbed to death in NW Indiana lake

A man was found dead with stab wounds Sunday in a lake in northwest Indiana.

Authorities were called about 11:50 a.m. for reports of a body floating near a log in Grand Boulevard Lake near Grand Boulevard and East 23rd Court in Lake Station, Indiana, according to Lake Station police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Investigators determined 34-year-old Erik Lozano died of multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. He lived in East Chicago, Indiana.

His death remains under investigation by Lake Station police and the Major Crimes Task Force.