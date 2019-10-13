Man in critical condition after being shot in South Chicago

A 23-year-old man in critical condition after being shot Sunday in South Chicago on the South Side.

About 7:30 p.m., he was walking in the 8300 block of South Burnham Avenue, when he was approached by a man who flashed a handgun and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the lower back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.