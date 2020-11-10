Man in custody for throwing firework at dog walker in Norwood Park: police

A man is in custody for throwing a firework at his neighbor while the neighbor walked his dog Tuesday in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

Just before 1 a.m., the dog walker, 30, and the 47-year-old man got into an argument about the dog in the 5600 block of North Nagle Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 47-year-old ended up throwing a firework at the younger man and his dog, but no one was injured, police said. The older man was taken into custody.