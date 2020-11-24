Man in his 80s critically injured in Little Village hit-and-run

An elderly man was critically injured in a hit-and-run Tuesday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The man, thought to be in his mid-80s, was struck by a gray-colored GMC SUV about 3:05 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 26th Street, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the GMC fled, police said.

No one is in custody as the Chicago police Major Accidents Unit investigates.