Man killed after being shot in the face inside Chicago apartment complex

A man was fatally shot inside a Chicago apartment complex Sunday morning.

At about 12:01 a.m., a 19-year-old man was in an argument with an unknown individual inside an apartment complex in the 2900 block of South State Street.

During the argument, someone fired shots, striking the 19-year-old.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was shot in the face and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.