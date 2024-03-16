Man killed, another in critical condition after South Shore shooting

A South Shore shooting has left a man dead and another man in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at 5:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of E. 75th Street.

Two men, a 23-year-old and a 38-year-old, were in a parking lot when they were shot multiple times, police say.

The 23-year-old was shot in both of his legs. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say the 38-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the same hospital. He later died from his injury.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation continues.