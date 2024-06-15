Woman killed, child injured in Bridgeport apartment arson: police

A woman was killed, and a child was injured after someone intentionally set their South Side apartment on fire early Saturday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a blaze at a two-story row house in Bridgeport at approximately 2:21 a.m.

Chicago police said a 54-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were inside a home in the 3100 block of South Green Street when an unknown male offender threw "an incendiary device" through the apartment window.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The child was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been reported. The arson unit is investigating.