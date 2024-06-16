Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, multiple injured in crash near Cook County Jail

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 16, 2024 7:45am CDT
Little Village
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a crash near the Cook County Jail on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police said two vehicles collided in the 2600 block of South California Avenue around 5:08 a.m. 

Multiple injuries were reported. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where they were pronounced dead. 

Police did not provide any further details. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 