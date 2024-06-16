1 killed, multiple injured in crash near Cook County Jail

One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a crash near the Cook County Jail on Chicago's West Side.

Chicago police said two vehicles collided in the 2600 block of South California Avenue around 5:08 a.m.

Multiple injuries were reported. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police did not provide any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.