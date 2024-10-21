Suburban man sentenced to 32 years after fatal shooting at Gurnee Mills in 2021

The Brief A Vernon Hills man, Joey Gonzalez, was sentenced to 32 years in prison for fatally shooting another man, Jonathan Denicolas, in the parking lot of Gurnee Mills in 2021. Gonzalez claimed self-defense, but the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Prosecutors highlighted a previous incident in 2017 where Gonzalez was involved in an accidental shooting that resulted in the death of a friend. This incident was used to emphasize his knowledge of the dangers of firearms.



A Vernon Hills man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison after he fatally shot a man in the parking lot of Gurnee Mills in 2021.

Joey Gonzalez, 27, was convicted of second-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on June 14 following a five-day trial.

On Nov. 27, 2021, Gurnee officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Gurnee Mills parking lot where they found 26-year-old Jonathan Denicolas, who was being helped by a good Samaritan. Denicolas was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds a few hours later.

Gonzalez claimed self-defense, but the jury rejected that argument, according to Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

At the sentencing hearing, a Lake County judge heard evidence of two separate gun incidents that Gonzalez was involved in after the shooting, and a victim-impact statement written by the mother of the victim.

In the statement that was read in open court, the victim's mother described him as being a playful, loving young man and said that Gonzalez took a big piece of her and her family’s lives.

Prosecutors said that Gonzalez should have especially known the dangers of a firearm since in March 2017, he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapon, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, after he accidently shot and killed his friend. Gonzalez pleaded guilty in December 2017 to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Gonzalez must serve at least 85% of his current 32-year sentence. He received 792 days credit of time served.