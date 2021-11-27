Man killed in shooting at Gurnee Mills mall in suburban Chicago

One person was shot dead in the parking lot of Gurnee Mills mall in Gurnee on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m.

"The Lake County Major Crime Task Force was activated to assist Gurnee Police, due to the critical injuries sustained by the individual who was shot," said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli.

The victim, a 26-year-old man from Zion, Illinois, died at the hospital a few hours later.

There is no word whether anyone is in custody.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS