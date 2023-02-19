Man killed in crash on Bishop Ford Freeway, southbound lanes closed near South Holland

One person was killed and two others are injured following a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway near South Holland Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to I-94 south at 159th Street just after 3 a.m. for a single-car crash.

A man was found lying in the left lane and was pronounced dead. Another man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being diverted off at 159th Street westbound.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown, police say.

No further information is available at this time.